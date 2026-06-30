Vietnam, UAE sign MoU on defence industry cooperation

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defence, welcomes Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Photo: VNA

The document was signed by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and Lieut. Gen. Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence.At the talks, Thang highlighted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, Vietnam and the UAE have continuously strengthened their ties on the basis of friendship, equality, mutual respect, and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples. Bilateral cooperation has grown steadily in a practical and effective manner across such areas as politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, and labour.He noted that defence cooperation has recorded positive progress in line with the Vietnam–UAE Comprehensive Partnership. During recent high-level meetings and exchanges, leaders of the two countries reached an important common understanding on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including defence industry collaboration, while continuing to support major events hosted by each side.On the occasion, the officer expressed his appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Defence and relevant agencies for their support for the representative office of the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) in the UAE. He expressed his hope that the ministry would continue facilitating the office's effective operation so that it can serve as a bridge promoting bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.Thang voiced his confidence that the agreements reached during the talks would usher in a new stage in defence relations between the two countries.Stressing significant potential for bilateral defence cooperation, Thang proposed that the two sides step up delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly high-level ones, study the establishment of dialogue and consultation mechanisms, and set up resident defence attaché offices in each country. He also suggesed enhancing collaboration in defence industry, United Nations peacekeeping operations, military medicine and logistics, non-traditional security, and high-quality personnel training, while promoting mutual support at multilateral forums and international activities hosted by either side.He affirmed that Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence stands ready to receive officers and officials from the UAE Ministry of Defence to attend the international defence officials training course, as well as UAE military cadets to study the Vietnamese language at Vietnamese military academies and schools.The officer also invited leaders of the UAE Ministry of Defence and defence industry corporations and companies to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December 2026.For his part, Al Alawi said his visit to Vietnam provided an opportunity for the two sides to broaden defence cooperation in years ahead.Speaking highly of the Vietnam–UAE Comprehensive Partnership, he said bilateral cooperation has made remarkable strides and achieved positive results in recent years.He expressed his hope that both sides would effectively implement the agreed areas of cooperation while exploring new ones based on the needs and interests of both sides, thereby contributing to the Vietnam-UAE Comprehensive Partnership as well as to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world./.