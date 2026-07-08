Vietnam takes over ASEAN-OSHNET chairmanship at Da Nang meeting

An overview of the opening ceremony of the 27th ASEAN-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting in Da Nang. Photo: Tran Le Lam/VNA

The two-day meeting marks the launch of ASEAN-OSHNET’s new five-year work plan for 2026–2030 in support of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.At the meeting, Thailand officially handed over the ASEAN-OSHNET chairmanship to Vietnam, while Brunei assumed the vice chairmanship. Vietnam also transferred its role as the network’s Secretariat, which it had held for the 2023–2026 term, to Brunei for the 2026–2029 period. Delegates adopted the ASEAN-OSHNET Action Plan for 2026–2030, which is expected to elevate regional cooperation on occupational safety and health (OSH) to a higher level.In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cao Huy described the meeting as particularly significant, as it coincided with two major leadership transitions within the network.He thanked Thailand for its leadership during its ASEAN-OSHNET chairmanship and congratulated Brunei on assuming the Vice Chairmanship for the 2026–2027 term.The adoption of the ASEAN-OSHNET Action Plan for 2026–2030 would be the meeting’s most important task, he said, stressing that it should not only build on the achievements of the 2021–2025 period but also lay the foundation for more substantive regional cooperation in occupational safety and health.The deputy minister proposed that the new action plan address four emerging challenges facing ASEAN workers: the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on workplaces; occupational safety and health in the informal economic sector; psychosocial risks and new occupational diseases; and climate change and the green transition associated with safe employment.He pointed out that these challenges can’t be solved by one country and need coordinated regional strategies and strong collaboration.Regarding cooperation with international partners, Huy emphasised the need for practical collaboration that maximises each partner’s strengths and resources while safeguarding ASEAN’s centrality in setting priorities, content and implementation roadmaps. He said all cooperation activities should respond to the practical needs of member states and directly benefit ASEAN workers.An open session was also held on July 8 with the participation of key dialogue and international partners, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI), China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM), Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), and the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC).Vietnam praised the ASEAN Secretariat’s support and coordination over recent years and expressed its hope for continued close cooperation in the coming period.Affirming Vietnam’s commitment as ASEAN-OSHNET Chair for 2026–2027, Huy assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of International Cooperation and the Department of Employment to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies in fulfilling the chairmanship responsibilities.Vietnam pledged to allocate adequate resources, personnel and technical support, share experience in promoting occupational safety and health amid new challenges, and work closely with Brunei to ensure continuity and effective implementation.The first day of the meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of the ASEAN-OSHNET Action Plan for 2021–2025 and adopting the new Action Plan for 2026–2030. Participants also discussed cooperation under the ASEAN Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS (ASEAN-BCA) and reviewed national, regional and international OSH events.On July 9, delegates are scheduled to hold a closed session on the Secretariat handover, determine arrangements for the 28th ASEAN-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting and the 14th ASEAN-OSHNET Conference (AOC-14), which will be hosted by Brunei in 2027, and adopt the meeting report.Vietnam's assumption of the ASEAN-OSHNET chairmanship for 2026–2027 marks an important milestone in its deeper integration into ASEAN's sectoral cooperation mechanisms. It also provides an opportunity for the country to promote regional initiatives and share its experience in digital transformation, labour administration modernisation, and the development of occupational accident and disease insurance systems./.