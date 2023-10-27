Vietnam commits strengthening cooperation with national, regional and global anti-doping organisations to develop a sport industry of honesty, fairness and cleanliness, and free of doping, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, has said.



At the ninth session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport that took place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on October 25-26, Van highlighted Vietnam hails the convention’s significance to the signatories to underpin their sport, and the country has maintained compliance to the convention by carrying out anti-doping programmes in sport activities, and promoting the coordination role of the Vietnam Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) under the Sports Authority of Vietnam.



Vietnam wants to continue collaboration with UNESCO’s member states to improve capacity and raise awareness of doping prevention in sports, she stressed.



In her opening remarks, Assistant Director General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO Gabriela Ramos said the convention is one of the most successful in the history of UNESCO as it is now the second most ratified of all UNESCO treaties, with 191 state parties.



She described COP9 as a turning point in the implementation of the convention which helps harmonise regulations, instruction and principles on doping prevention at the international scale so as to create a fair and equal competing environment for all athletes.



At the session, participants discussed efforts to complete the monitoring tool of the convention, enhance the role and responsibilities of the convention in the Global Sport Ecosystem, effectively use the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, as well as strengthen the capacity for small island countries and less-developed ones to ensure that no one is left behind.



They said enhanced cooperation among countries during carrying out the convention will help honour the nobility of sport, while promoting UNESCO’s mission to advance peace and human values.



The 10th session will be held in October 2025 in Paris./.