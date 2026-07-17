Vietnam reshapes FDI strategy with focus on technology, innovation

The resolution, issued on June 8, 2026, recognises the foreign-invested sector as an important component of the national economy, signalling a major shift in the country's investment attraction strategy. Rather than prioritising labour-intensive projects, Vietnam is now seeking high-quality investments capable of driving technological progress, innovation, sustainable development and stronger participation in global value chains.

Experts told the Hanoi Press and Radio–Television Agency that the resolution provides an important political foundation for repositioning FDI as an integral part of Vietnam's economic ecosystem rather than simply a source of foreign capital.



Bruno Jaspaert, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), said the recognition of FDI as a key part of the national economy sends a strong message to international investors.



He said European businesses, which typically make investment decisions based on long-term strategies rather than short-term returns, view the policy as reducing uncertainty and strengthening confidence in Vietnam as a long-term investment destination.



Bianca Wong, Vice President of FedEx Southeast Asia, said the resolution reinforces Vietnam's commitment to building a transparent and predictable investment environment.



She welcomed its focus on high-quality investment, innovation and deeper integration into global value chains, saying these priorities align closely with FedEx's long-term commitment to Vietnam. She added that Vietnam is increasingly becoming an important link in high-tech supply chains that demand speed and reliability.



Nguyen Ba Luan, Country Representative of Cargill Vietnam, said the new policy reflects a broader change in how Vietnam measures the value of FDI.



According to him, investment quality is no longer determined solely by capital size but also by technology transfer, knowledge sharing, governance capacity and value chain connectivity. At Cargill, this approach has been translated into helping Vietnamese farmers adopt international biosecurity standards, enabling them to meet export market requirements while improving production capacity and management skills.

Changes in the investment attraction mindset are also reflected in the structure of capital flows.



Vietnam attracted 34.6 billion USD in newly registered FDI in the first six months of 2026, up 61% year-on-year. Of the total, more than 18.4 billion USD, or 53.3%, flowed into manufacturing and processing, underscoring the country's continued appeal as a production and technology hub.



At the same time, newly licensed projects are increasingly expected to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, supporting Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions.



Despite the positive outlook, experts said further reforms are needed to fully realise the resolution's objectives.



Jaspaert stressed that Vietnam should continue simplifying administrative procedures so businesses can devote more resources to innovation, green transition and workforce development rather than dealing with overlapped regulations.



He also identified human resources as the country's biggest challenge over the next five years. According to EuroCham's Business Confidence Index, the proportion of businesses concerned about talent shortages rose from 23% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 38% in the second quarter of 2026.



Joel Hassan, a lecturer in International Business at RMIT Vietnam, said stronger links between the Government, universities and businesses are essential to improve Vietnam's ability to absorb advanced technologies.



He said universities should focus on research and talent development, the Government should provide supportive policies and reduce risks, while businesses should lead technology application and industrial upgrading.



Experts agreed that Resolution No. 10 has laid out a clear roadmap for upgrading the role of FDI in Vietnam. However, its success will ultimately depend on the country's ability to translate policy commitments into stronger domestic capabilities through better infrastructure, skilled human resources, innovation and closer cooperation among the State, academia and enterprises./.