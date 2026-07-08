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Vietnam provides emergency humanitarian aid to Venezuela following earthquakes

The Party, State and people of Vietnam have decided to provide 300,000 USD in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Venezuela's recovery from the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the Latin American country on June 24, 2026.
  Transporting food and essential supplies to temporary shelters for earthquake victims. Photo: VNA  

The Party, State and people of Vietnam have decided to provide 300,000 USD in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Venezuela's recovery from the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the Latin American country on June 24, 2026.

The aid reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity, as well as the longstanding spirit of mutual support between the Vietnamese and Venezuelan people.

It is expected to help the Venezuelan Government and people address the aftermath of the earthquakes and restore normal life of residents in the affected areas./.

VNA/VNP

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Vietnam takes over ASEAN-OSHNET chairmanship at Da Nang meeting

Vietnam takes over ASEAN-OSHNET chairmanship at Da Nang meeting

The 27th Coordinating Board Meeting of the ASEAN Occupational Safety and Health Network (ASEAN-OSHNET) opened in the central city of Da Nang on July 8, bringing together delegations from the 11 ASEAN member states, representatives of the ASEAN Secretariat, and ASEAN+3, regional and international partners.
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