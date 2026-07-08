Vietnam provides emergency humanitarian aid to Venezuela following earthquakes

Transporting food and essential supplies to temporary shelters for earthquake victims. Photo: VNA

The Party, State and people of Vietnam have decided to provide 300,000 USD in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Venezuela's recovery from the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the Latin American country on June 24, 2026.

The aid reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity, as well as the longstanding spirit of mutual support between the Vietnamese and Venezuelan people.

It is expected to help the Venezuelan Government and people address the aftermath of the earthquakes and restore normal life of residents in the affected areas./.