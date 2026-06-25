Vietnam emerges as tourism hotspot on global map

The Hoa Lo Prison historical site is a popular destination among visitors. Photo: VNA

Vietnam is strengthening its appeal to international travellers, combining vibrant cities, rich cultural experiences and diverse natural landscapes to attract growing interest from key source markets worldwide.



According to online travel platform Agoda, searches for accommodation in Vietnam by Chinese travellers surged 164% year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, the fastest growth among international source markets. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Poland rounded out the top five fastest-growing markets. The figures are based on accommodation searches from the platform’s 10 largest international markets between January 1 and May 31.



Vietnam’s rising appeal



Beyond the sharp increase from China, Vietnam is drawing growing attention from a wide range of international markets thanks to its blend of modern urban experiences, cultural heritage and spectacular scenery stretching from mountains to coastlines.



Interest from Southeast Asian travellers has also risen significantly. Accommodation searches from Indonesia increased 86% year-on-year, followed by the Philippines with 82% and Thailand with 65%.



With three Southeast Asian countries in the top five, along with Myanmar and Malaysia also appearing in the top 10, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a regional tourism hub, benefiting from its strategic location and easy accessibility.



According to Agoda Vietnam Country Director Vu Ngoc Lam, local food tours, heritage experiences, urban shopping and beach holidays continue to attract visitors from neighbouring countries.



Poland, the only European market in the top 10, recorded a 63% increase in searches. The growth is largely attributed to Vietnam’s visa exemption policy for Polish citizens introduced in 2025, which has made travel to the country more accessible and boosted interest from the Eastern European market.



Vietnam is drawing growing attention from a wide range of international markets. Photo: VNA

In addition to its traditional source markets, Vietnam’s tourism appeal is expanding across emerging markets in South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Oceania, including India, Qatar, Myanmar, Malaysia and New Zealand.



Key destinations driving demand



Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City remained the three most-searched destinations among international visitors, reflecting their roles as Vietnam’s major tourism gateways. Each city offers a distinct perspective on Vietnam, captivating international visitors with its unique blend of culture, natural beauty and vibrant urban energy.



Hanoi continues to attract travellers with its historic Old Quarter, tree-lined lakes and rich culinary heritage. Da Nang offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle, renowned beaches, the iconic Dragon Bridge and convenient access to nearby heritage destinations such as Hoi An and Hue.



Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City showcases the energy of southern Vietnam through its dynamic food scene, vibrant nightlife, shopping districts and blend of historical and contemporary attractions.



For travellers from India and Poland, Phu Quoc emerged as the most-searched destination, highlighting the growing popularity of Vietnam’s beach tourism. The island offers a combination of natural beauty, luxury resorts and leisure experiences that appeal to international holidaymakers.



Lam said the strong growth in international searches underscores Vietnam’s broad appeal to regional and global travellers. With its diverse tourism offerings ranging from modern cities and cultural heritage to stunning natural landscapes, the country is well positioned to meet a wide variety of travel preferences./.