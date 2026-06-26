Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam takes a group photo with the Czech Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: VNA

Chairperson of the Czech Republic–Vietnam Interparliamentary Friendship Group Tomas Helebrant on June 25 spoke highly of relations between the Czech Parliament and Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) and noted that legislative cooperation between the two countries has developed positively in recent years, as reflected in the growing frequency of high-level delegation exchanges.



Speaking at a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam at the Czech Chamber of Deputies headquarters, Helebrant cited the visit to Vietnam by Senate President Milos Vystrcil in November last year, and the two sides’ coordination and mutual support at multilateral and international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia–Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP) as evidence of the increasing bilateral cooperation.



He also said that the Chamber of Deputies and the Interparliamentary Friendship Group attach great importance to relations with the Vietnamese NA and expressed his hope that both sides would further increase delegation exchanges, share legislative experience and strengthen coordination at interparliamentary forums.



Helebrant went on describing the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic as united and actively engaged, with meaningful contributions to local society.



The official said the two countries still have considerable room for cooperation across a range of sectors, particularly economy and trade, defence, education, science and technology, and tourism. Drawing on his experience in parliament and personal affection for Vietnam, he affirmed his commitment to further contributing to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations and their legislatures.



For his part, Nam expressed his appreciation for the support and efforts of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group and Helebrant personally in strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies, helping to serve as a bridge of friendship and deepen the Vietnam–Czech Republic Strategic Partnership.



Agreeing with Helebrant’s assessment of untapped opportunities for bilateral cooperation, the Ambassador proposed the Chamber of Deputies and the friendship group continue supporting measures to facilitate travel for citizens of both countries.



He also called for coordination and support in encouraging the Czech Government to resume the bilateral skilled labour cooperation programme and introduce visa exemption for holders of Vietnamese official passports, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of joint work in areas where both sides have strengths and mutual demand./.