Vietnam, China strengthen publishing cooperation at Beijing book fair

Covering 60,000 sq.m, this year’s fair has attracted more than 1,700 exhibitors from 82 countries and territories, including over 1,100 international participants, representing 10 more countries than last year. Photo: VNA



Vietnam’s presence at the fair features a book exhibition organised by the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution and a delegation from the Ethnic Minorities Culture Publishing House under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Covering 60,000 sq.m, this year’s fair has attracted more than 1,700 exhibitors from 82 countries and territories, including over 1,100 international participants, representing 10 more countries than last year. The event showcases around 220,000 high-quality publications and hosts more than 1,000 online and in-person cultural exchange activities.



According to Phung Huy Cuong, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Ethnic Minorities Culture Publishing House, Vietnam’s participation aims to implement Directive No. 04-CT/TW of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on strengthening Party leadership over publishing activities in the new context, as well as action programmes of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



He said the delegation is seeking partnerships with major Chinese publishers interested in promoting reading culture and publishing activities in Vietnam, while also introducing Vietnamese publications to Chinese readers through copyright cooperation with Chinese publishing houses.



He noted that such efforts align with the spirit of Directive 04 by strengthening international exchanges, promoting Vietnamese culture abroad and facilitating access to global cultural achievements in Vietnam.



During the fair, the Ethnic Minorities Culture Publishing House exchanged memoranda of understanding with Fujian Science and Technology Publishing House Co., Ltd., Northern China Women and Children Publishing House Co., Ltd., and Jiangxi People's Publishing House Co., Ltd. It also exchanged ASEAN Children’s Book Alliance accession documents and held working sessions with a number of other Chinese partners.



Chinese partners expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts, including the Ethnic Culture Publishing House, particularly in copyright exchanges, reading culture promotion and introducing the cultural values of both countries to wider audiences./.