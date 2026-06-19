Vietnam, Austria enhance cooperation in firefighting, disaster response

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang and Nguyen Do Tung Cuong, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association, exchange views with leaders of the Rosenbauer Group on areas of bilateral cooperation. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association Nguyen Do Tung Cuong paid a working visit to Rosenbauer Group - the world's leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles, equipment and emergency response technologies - in Upper Austria on June 17.

The delegation was received by Robert Ottel, Chairman of Rosenbauer Group, and Herbert Poellinger, Vice Chairman in charge of the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the company representative, Rosenbauer has established a presence in more than 100 countries during its 160-year history and is a trusted partner of professional fire services worldwide.

The Austrian group began cooperating with Vietnam in 1988 through programmes supplying specialised vehicles and equipment, transferring technology and supporting capacity-building for firefighting and rescue forces.

These cooperation programmes have contributed to the modernisation of Vietnam’s firefighting and rescue capabilities, helping improve responses to fires, natural disasters and other emergencies. The partnership has also become a highlight of Vietnam–Austria cooperation in public safety and addressing non-traditional security challenges.

Building on the achievements to date, Rosenbauer executives, representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria and the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association discussed future cooperation orientations aimed at further strengthening Vietnam’s capacity in firefighting, rescue operations and disaster response.

The Austrian side expressed its desire to expand existing cooperation programmes and explore the development of a new ODA-funded project in the field, helping meet growing demands for community safety and emergency preparedness.

Ambassador Hoang highly valued Rosenbauer’s contributions to bilateral cooperation over the years. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria and the Vietnam–Austria Friendship Association will continue working closely with Austrian partners, promoting people-to-people diplomacy and further deepening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in a practical, effective and sustainable manner./.