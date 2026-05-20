US Senate approves new Ambassador to Vietnam

The US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. Photo: VNA

The US Senate on May 18 afternoon (US time) approved Jennifer Wicks McNamara as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Vietnam.

The official website of the US Senate reported that a package of 49 nominations, including the post of US Ambassador to Vietnam, was approved by a recorded vote of 46 in favour and 43 against.

McNamara was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Marc E. Knapper, whose term ended earlier this year. She currently serves as Director of the Office of Presidential Appointments at the White House, a position she has held since 2012, working under four US administrations.

With more than 30 years of experience in the federal administration, she is regarded as a seasoned public servant with deep expertise in governance, legislative affairs, and foreign policy.

During her career at the US Department of State, McNamara has held several key positions, including Senior Advisor for Legislative and Public Affairs to the Under Secretary of State for Management, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of State for Administration.

She is said to has played a key role in modernising the US Department of State’s diplomatic titles system and has also been involved in planning presidential transition processes./.