US President to arrive in Hanoi today for State visit

US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is to arrive in Hanoi on September 10 for a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

President Biden is accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, among others.

The US President was born November 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He announced his decision to run for president in April 2019, and won the presidential election for the 2021-2025 term in November 2020.

On April 25 this year, Biden announced his candidacy for re-election as president with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

President Biden’s visit to Vietnam marks a decade of the comprehensive partnership of Vietnam and the US. It is a continuity of previous visits by US presidents – Bill Clinton in 2000, George Bush in 2006, Barack Obama in 2016 and Donald Trump in 2017.

The outstanding outcomes of the Vietnam-US bilateral relationship over the past nearly three decades provide the basis to affirm that the State visit of President Biden to Vietnam will be another significant milestone in the two countries’ joint journey for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development for the region and the world./.