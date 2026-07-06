Two Vietnamese MMA fighters to compete in Asian Games 20

Quang Van Minh wins a gold medal for Vietnam in MMA. Photo: VNA

The places are for fighters in the women's 54kg and men's 77kg categories, with the candidates being announced over the next two weeks by the Vietnam MMA Federation.EA Games male champion Quang Van Minh and Asian winner Lo Thi Phung are favourites to take the two slots.It will be the first time that MMA has been included in the continental games, which are organised every four years.In Japan, there will be six categories: men's 60kg and 71kg and women's 54kg in the modern MMA; and men's 65kg and 77kg and women's 60kg in the traditional MMA. Matches will be held on September 20-22 at the Inae Sports Centre located in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture./.