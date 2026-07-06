Top leader asks for better technical services to safeguard national security

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reviews the People’s Public Security honor guard. Photo: VNA

The top leader made the remarks during a working session with officers of the Department of Techical Services under the Ministry of Public Security, stressing that the country's history of safeguarding national security and maintaining social order has underscored the strategic importance of technical services. The top leader made the remarks during a working session with officers of the Department of Techical Services under the Ministry of Public Security, stressing that the country's history of safeguarding national security and maintaining social order has underscored the strategic importance of technical services.

As rapid changes in the regional and global security landscape create both opportunities and challenges, he said the force must modernise its capabilities to ensure early detection, effective prevention and timely responses in all situations.



He called for closer coordination with other units while accelerating the use of AI and big data to improve crime detection, law enforcement and national security protection.



He said technical operations should become a "steel wall" and an "intellectual pillar" of the People's Public Security Force, helping safeguard Vietnam's breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation. He stressed the need to proactively prevent hostile forces and criminals from exploiting technological advances to threaten national security and urged the expansion of technical capabilities into emerging domains to address new security risks.



Party Secretary and State President Lam also asked the force to expand operational technical capabilities into emerging domains to address security risks and strengthen national security protection.



He stressed the need for a highly disciplined, loyal and people-oriented technical services force while nurturing leading experts in science and technology. He said operational technical tasks in the new era require strategic foresight, technological self-reliance, self-sufficiency in human resources and autonomous combat capabilities, he said, adding that achieving these goals depends above all on people, with human resources playing the decisive role.



To achieve these goals, he ordered building a contingent of officers who are loyal, well versed in the law, professionally competent, and proficient in science and technology as well as foreign languages, while also paying due attention to personnel policies.



The top leader also acknowledged the force's contributions over its 72-year history, noting that technical services have played an increasingly important role not only in major investigations but also in protecting national sovereignty, territorial borders and cyberspace through advanced technical measures.



Expressing his confidence in the force's future, he said that by upholding its proud tradition and fostering responsibility, innovation and a pioneering spirit, the People's Public Security Force in general and the technical services force in particular would continue to successfully fulfil the tasks entrusted by the Party, the State and the people./.