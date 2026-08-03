Top Chef Vietnam returns with mission to elevate Vietnamese cuisine globally



After three seasons, the programme has become one of Vietnam's leading culinary reality shows, honouring talented chefs while highlighting the country's agricultural produce and spices through contemporary cuisine and inspiring creativeness.



This season features 14 professional chefs competing in a series of challenges designed to test their technical skills, creativity and ability to reinterpret Vietnamese cuisine for international audiences.



Le Hanh, a representative of the show's producer, said the new season comes at an opportune time as Vietnamese cuisine is enjoying unprecedented international recognition and local chefs have more opportunities to compete globally than ever.



Vietnam currently ranks 16th among the world's top 100 cuisines in the latest TasteAtlas rankings, up three places from 2024 and six from 2023. Meanwhile, Travel + Leisure has described Vietnamese cuisine as "exceptional" and listed Vietnam among the leading destinations for travellers seeking cultural experiences through food.



Vietnamese restaurants and chefs have also gained increasing recognition from prestigious international organisations and rankings, including the Michelin Guide and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Such achievements have inspired chefs to innovate, raise professional standards and further promote Vietnam's culinary identity worldwide.



Against this backdrop, the competition aims to identify chefs capable of becoming ambassadors for Vietnamese cuisine.



Judge Kim Oanh said the finalists were selected not only for their culinary skills but also for their personal journeys, passion for gastronomy and distinctive cooking styles. She emphasised that outstanding dishes require creativity, quality ingredients and technical excellence to deliver memorable dining experiences.



Fellow judge Alain Nguyen, who has spent more than three decades promoting Vietnamese cuisine abroad, said he hopes the programme will discover a new generation of culinary ambassadors to continue introducing Vietnam's food culture to international audiences.



Over 12 episodes, contestants will tackle challenges inspired by Vietnam's rich culinary heritage, exploring local ingredients, agricultural products, street food, family meals and regional specialties. In addition to cooking skills, participants will be judged on creativity, storytelling and cultural understanding, with each dish expected to reflect the people, region and traditions behind it.



Produced in more than 30 countries over the past two decades, Top Chef is one of the world's best-known culinary competition formats, celebrating chefs not only as culinary professionals but also as storytellers and cultural ambassadors./.