State President's message on occasion of Vietnam hosting signing ceremony of UN Convention against Cybercrime

State President Luong Cuong (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong has delivered a message on the occasion of Vietnam hosting the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi on October 25 - 26, 2025.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces the message.

MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT LUONG CUONG

ON THE OCCASION OF VIETNAM HOSTING THE SIGNING CEREMONY OF THE UNITED NATIONS CONVENTION AGAINST CYBERCRIME

Hanoi, October 25–26, 2025

-----------

Distinguished leaders and international friends,



1. On behalf of the State and people of Vietnam, I warmly welcome you to Hanoi – the City for Peace – for the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, held under the theme “Countering Cybercrime – Sharing Responsibility – Securing Our Future” on October 25–26, 2025.



2. In the digital era, cybercrime is no longer the challenge of any single nation, but a grave global threat that endangers security, undermines political and economic stability, and disrupts social life. Vietnam has consistently regarded countering cybercrime as one of its top national security priorities, while actively joining hands with the international community in this shared endeavor.



Vietnam fully recognises that, given the borderless nature of cyberspace, the fight against cybercrime can only be effective through solidarity, cooperation among nations, and adherence to the rule of law.



Convention provides a legal framework for international cooperation in countering cybercrime, ensuring that all member states, especially developing and vulnerable countries, receive the necessary support and capacity-building to confront this type of crime.



The adoption of the Convention by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2024 and the hosting of this Signing Ceremony in Hanoi stand as a powerful testament to the shared responsibility of all nations in safeguarding cyberspace as the common asset of humankind.



We hope that this event will not merely be a legal formality but will serve as a solid foundation for fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and strengthening partnerships among governments, international organizations, and the private sector, while also becoming a forum to advance the implementation of the United Nations Convention and to promote global cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.



3. I am confident that, with the participation and commitment of all nations, the Signing Ceremony in Hanoi will become a historic milestone. This event will uphold the value of multilateralism with the United Nations at its heart, and send a powerful message of our collective resolve to counter cybercrime and build a world of peace, justice, and the rule of law, for the benefit of both present and future generations.



4. On this momentous occasion, on behalf of the State and people of Vietnam, I wish to express my profound gratitude to all nations, international organizations, and friends across the five continents for their steadfast support and companionship with Vietnam.



Thank you sincerely, and I look forward to welcoming you to Hanoi./.