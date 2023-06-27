State-level funeral held for former Deputy PM Vu Khoan

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent wreaths in tribute to the deceased.



A delegation of the Party Central Committee, led by Truong Thi Mai – Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, came to pay the last respects to Khoan and offer condolences to the bereaved family.



The delegation was joined by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Presidents Truong Tan Sang and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former PM Nguyen Tan Dung, and former chairpersons of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



The NA delegation led by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the State President delegation led by President Vo Van Thuong, the Government delegation led by Deputy PM Le Minh Khai, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee delegation led by its Vice President Hoang Cong Thuy paid homage to Vu Khoan.



Ministries, committees, and agencies at central and local levels also came to show their respect for the former Deputy PM and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.



The respect paying ceremony will take place until 1:30pm on June 27, followed by the committal ceremony at 1:30pm and then the burial ceremony at the Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi at 3pm the same day.



Vu Khoan passed away on June 21 after a period of illness.



He was born on October 7, 1937 in Phu Xuyen district, Hanoi. On December 19, 1961, he became a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



He was a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, and 9th tenures, Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th tenure, deputy of the National Assembly in the 11th tenure, and Deputy Prime Minister from August 2002 to June 2006.



During his political career, he also held various positions, including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (1990 - 2000) and Minister of Trade (2000 - 2002).



Vu Khoan was honoured with many noble titles by the Vietnamese Party, State and Government, including the first-class Independence Order and the 60-year Party Membership Badge./.