Russia confers Ambassador for Science and Education title on Vietnamese scientist

Photo: VNA

Prof. Academician Chau Van Minh, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), was awarded the title of “Ambassador of Russian Education and Science” at a ceremony co-organised by the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the academy, in Hanoi on February 5.



Initiated by Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Consortium of Russian Universities, the prestigious honour recognises individuals of strong academic standing and international influence in the global science and education community, while entrusting them with a mission to connect and promote research and training, and disseminate Russia’s scientific and technological values worldwide.



Addressing the event, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko congratulated Minh on receiving the title and applauded his leadership as VAST President in advancing research and training cooperation with the Russian Academy of Sciences, universities and scientific-educational institutions.



He affirmed VAST as a trusted partner and an effective bridge between the scientific communities of the two countries, noting that Minh’s personal prestige and coordination capacity have helped sustain traditional cooperation while opening up new and practical avenues in line with current science and technology development requirements.



Bezdetko said Minh’s appointment as Ambassador for Science and Education of the Russian Federation is grounded in his well-established academic standing, highlighted by his election as an Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences in May 2025.



He added that, drawing on both this recognition and Minh’s educational background in Russia, leading Russian academicians recommended him for selection into the programme by the Consortium of Russian Universities.



Expressing gratitude for the trust and recognition from Russian colleagues and friends, Minh said he was honoured to receive the title, viewing it not only as a personal distinction but also as a responsibility to carry forward the long-standing Vietnam–Russia cooperation in science and education.



The scientist affirmed that VAST will continue to play a leading role in training high-quality science and technology human resources, promoting advanced research in emerging technologies and innovation, and strengthening its role as a key hub for science – technology and education cooperation between Russia, Vietnam.



Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Thai, Standing Vice President of VAST, congratulated Minh on the title, expressing his belief that, as Ambassador of Russian Education and Science, Minh will continue to strengthen scientific and educational ties between Vietnam and Russia./.