Quang Ninh, Hai Phong strengthen governance of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago heritage

The sailboats become a new highlight on Ha Long Bay. Photo: VNA

Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city are rolling out coordinated solutions in management, tourism connectivity and conservation to improve governance of the Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago World Natural Heritage Site.



The UNESCO World Heritage Committee approved the extension of Ha Long Bay to include the Cat Ba Archipelago in September 2023, marking Vietnam’s first trans-provincial heritage model. The designation has created new opportunities, but also poses challenges in harmonising management across administrative boundaries.



Since the recognition, the two localities have stepped up cooperation, working to refine governance mechanisms and upgrade technical infrastructure to establish a sustainable protection corridor for the inter-regional heritage site.



One of the key concerns raised by UNESCO during the nomination process was how Vietnam would coordinate management and conservation across provinces. As this is the country’s first inter-provincial heritage model, coordination mechanisms between Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are still being improved.



Several issues require further study, including comprehensive carrying capacity assessments and response plans to cope with pressures from socio-economic development, rising tourist numbers, marine transport, climate change and environmental pollution.



Urban development along the heritage boundary also poses potential risks to the ecosystem and natural landscape of the core zone if not properly managed.



To address these challenges and create a unified destination, the two localities officially launched inter-connected sea tourism routes linking Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay in April 2026. Four shared routes have been put into operation, marking a significant step in tourism integration.



According to officials, the new routes, combined with joint regulations on managing inter-regional tourist vessels, have helped improve coordination and move towards a more unified governance approach.



Cooperation between the two sides dates back to 2018, when management authorities established coordination mechanisms for border areas. Since the UNESCO recognition, collaboration has been accelerated through information sharing, joint inspections of activities affecting the heritage, scientific research, biodiversity conservation and tourism management.



Tourism connectivity is also helping regulate visitor flows. Previously, traditional routes in Ha Long Bay concentrated large numbers of visitors at popular core sites, leading to localized pressure. In contrast, surrounding areas received relatively few tourists.



With the new inter-connected routes, visitor flows are being redistributed to more remote and ecologically rich areas, easing pressure on crowded hotspots while diversifying visitor experiences.



From April to June 2026, the routes served more than 4,500 visitors. Once fully operational, the 'Two destinations – One journey' model is expected to attract between 5,000 and 6,000 visitors per day, with dozens of overnight cruise vessels in operation.



Alongside tourism development, both localities are strengthening management measures, including environmental monitoring, waste collection, e-ticketing systems and vessel tracking using digital technologies. Data sharing is also being enhanced in line with Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on national innovation and digital transformation.



In Cat Hai special zone, new regulations on coordinating tourist vessels, implemented in April 2026, have helped resolve previous bottlenecks in managing transport between the two areas.



Hai Phong authorities emphasize a consistent approach of development without compromising heritage values, with strict control of visitor numbers, marine environmental protection and efforts to reduce plastic waste.



At a recent coordination conference, the two sides agreed on key measures to prepare for the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place in the Republic of Korea in late July 2026.



Both localities reaffirmed their commitment to strictly protecting natural resources, biodiversity and the environment, tightening control over tourist vessels, promoting data sharing and developing high-quality, eco-friendly tourism products. Community engagement in conservation efforts is also being strengthened.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong acknowledged the progress made by Quang Ninh and Hai Phong, urging them to continue improving documentation and meeting UNESCO requirements.



Looking ahead, the two localities are focusing on finalizing a comprehensive management plan and protection regulations for the heritage site, aiming to establish a unified and effective governance model.



The goal is to ensure a balance between conservation and sustainable development through a coordinated regional governance approach that transcends administrative boundaries.



Strengthened cooperation and strict compliance with heritage protection laws will help maintain the integrity of the site’s core area, which spans more than 65,000ha, while demonstrating Vietnam’s commitment to international obligations.



Authorities expect that with continued efforts, the Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago will serve as a model for integrated heritage governance, contributing to sustainable socio-economic development while preserving its outstanding universal value./