Prime Minister praises Hanoi-Vientiane cooperation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 4 affirmed that the outcomes of cooperation between Hanoi and Vientiane vividly demonstrated the traditional, special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



At a reception for Vientiane's Mayor Atsaphangthong Siphandone, who is in Hanoi on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2023), the PM lauded significant contributions by Vientiane to achievements Laos has recorded over the past nearly four decades of reform.



The Vietnamese Party and State always give the highest priority to maintaining and promoting the unique fraternal relations and friendship between the two countries, and support and facilitate cooperation between their localities, including the capital cities, the leader stressed.



He suggested the Party Organisations, authorities and people of Hanoi and Vientiane coordinate to build a specific plan in order to concretise high-level agreements reached by the two countries, and other cooperation documents.



The two sides should continue with the exchange of delegations and experience in city management, and people-to-people exchanges, enhance activities between women and youth associations, and intensify strategic infrastructure connectivity, he said.



At the same time, they should foster collaboration in the areas in which both have strengths and potential like high-tech agriculture and tourism, while boosting trade and investment ties, he said, noting that Hanoi investors should invest in Laos’s priority fields such as bio-technology, health care and logistics.



The PM also mentioned cooperation in high-quality personnel training, especially in new spheres, cultural exchanges, and the information work to raise public awareness of the great relations between the two countries and their capital cities.



Hanoi and Vientiane should cooperate and support each other to complete institutions and spur socio-economic development, he said.



For his part, Atsaphangthong shared the PM’s views, saying the two capital cities will increase all-level delegation exchanges, and effectively implement cooperation programmes in various areas, including transport infrastructure, education-training, investment, trade, culture and tourism, as well as exchanges between residents.



He conveyed regards from Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to PM Chinh.



PM Chinh also asked the Mayor to convey his regards to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Sonexay Siphandone, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and other incumbent and former Party, State and NA leaders of the neighbouring country./.