Press release on fifth working day of Party Central Committee’s third meeting

Delegates attend the meeting. Photo: VNA

During the morning session, chaired by Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, the Party Central Committee reviewed three reports - a one-year review of the overall organisational model of the political system and the two-tier local administration model; socio-economic performance in the first half of 2026 and priorities for the remainder of the year; and Party and political system building in the first six months of 2026 together with tasks for the second half.The Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat later met to consider draft reports incorporating comments and recommendations from the Party Central Committee.The closing session in the afternoon was chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.On behalf of the Politburo, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented a report explaining and responding to opinions on Party building.Poliburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivered a similar report on socio-economic development and national development, while Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang reported on issues relating to social safety and national security.The Party Central Committee discussed the revised reports before voting to adopt the resolution of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee.Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered the closing speech.The Party Central Committee called on the entire Party, people and armed forces to uphold patriotism, strengthen unity, promote self-reliance, innovation and creativity, overcome challenges, and work together to successfully implement theResolution of the 14th National Party Congress./.