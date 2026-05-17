President Ho Chi Minh honored in RoK on 136th birth anniversary

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho lauded President Ho Chi Minh as a brilliant leader, national liberation hero, and great man of culture of Vietnam.

President Ho Chi Minh devoted his whole life to the struggle for national independence, peace, and social progress, becoming a symbol of patriotism, aspiration for independence, profound humanism, and will to rise of the Vietnamese people, he said.

The diplomat also highlighted an ongoing project to honour the late leader abroad, coupled with external communications on Vietnam’s development goals and vision through 2030 and 2045. It aims to further spread the image of a peaceful, dynamic, and developing Vietnam to the world.

Children of Korean-Vietnamese families sing a song about President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: VNA

With Vietnam–Korea ties expanding across multiple fields, he noted that honouring President Ho Chi Minh in the RoK carries significance beyond the overseas Vietnamese. It offers a chance to raise mutual understanding, empathy, and bonds between the Vietnamese and Korean people built on shared values of peace, cooperation, and development.

Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle remain an important mission for officials, Party members, and overseas Vietnamese, including those living in the RoK, he affirmed.

Delegates watched a documentary on Ho Chi Minh’s life and revolutionary career, subtitled in Korean. The film retraced his arduous yet glorious revolutionary journey, giving Korean friends and young Vietnamese in the RoK a deeper understanding of his thought, morality, and exemplary life.

An exhibition of his paintings, photos, and archival materials drew strong interest, introducing visitors to simple yet inspiring stories of his moral character, lifestyle, and humanitarian ideals. Many Korean attendees expressed admiration for the image of a modest, approachable leader whose influence has outlasted his era.

Kwon Sung Taek, Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Cultural and Economic Association (KOVECA), stressed that the embassy’s activities have enabled more Koreans to better understand President Ho Chi Minh, as well as Vietnam’s history, culture, and people, contributing to people-to-people exchanges and bilateral friendship.

Prof. Park Yeon Kwan, Head of the Vietnamese Department at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, called on younger generations of both countries to continue deepening Vietnam – RoK friendship, in line with President Ho Chi Minh’s aspiration for a peaceful and cooperative world.

On the occasion, the embassy also honoured individuals with outstanding achievements in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle, and opened an art exhibition dedicated to the late leader, further spreading his humanitarian values and ideals among the Vietnamese community and international friends in the RoK./.