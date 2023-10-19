PM urges preparedness as tropical depression strengthens into storm

Since October 10, the central region of Vietnam has experienced prolonged heavy rainfalls, especially in Thua Thien - Hue and Quang Nam provinces, and Da Nang city. In many places, the total rainfall has exceeded 1,000 mm, with some areas in Da Nang recording over 1,200 mm.



The PM asked the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Incident and Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, ministers and chairpersons of municipal and provincial People's Committees to continue directing measures to respond to heavy rains, tropical depressions and storms in order to ensure the safety of people's lives. They must not allow any casualties to occur due to negligence, passivity, or unexpectedness in their guidance and response efforts. They should minimise damage to the property of both the people and the State.



He ordered urging and instructing vessels and vehicles to exit danger areas or seek shelter, evacuating households in high-risk areas, stockpiling food and necessities as a precaution against prolonged heavy rains and flooding; ensuring the safety of reservoirs, dikes and infrastructure.



The government leader also requested providing support for families affected by the disaster, especially those who have relatives lost or missing.



Specific tasks were also assigned to the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, National Defence, Public Security, Transport, Education and Training, and Health.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm was over the waters to the southwest of China’s Hainan island as of 4am on October 19. It was moving to the northwest at a speed of about 10 km per hour.



From October 19 evening to October 21 evening, the coastal areas in the southern part of the Red River Delta, the northeastern region of the North, and the north central provinces are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfalls./.