PM meets Vietnamese community in China

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and representatives of the Vietnamese community and students from Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on the evening of June 25 in Tianjin, during his working visit to China and attendance at the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh reported on the embassy’s operations and the situation of the Vietnamese community.

Representatives of the overseas community and students expressed their gratitude for the Party and State’s support, their delight at growing Vietnam–China ties, and their commitment to preserving the Vietnamese identities abroad. They voiced support for the country’s recent key policies, including apparatus overhaul and anti-smuggling efforts.

Particularly, they welcomed the recently passed Law on Nationality (amended), which facilitates the restoration of Vietnamese nationality for overseas Vietnamese.

Do Hong Hanh, a representative of the Vietnamese community in China, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, PM Chinh conveyed greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary To Lam and other Party and State leaders. He noted with pleasure that the Vietnamese community in China has grown to over 100,000 people, including more than 23,000 students and researchers.

Sharing outcomes of his trip, the PM said this was the third consecutive year Vietnam had been invited by China and the WEF to attend the meeting of the new champions, reflecting China’s respect for the bilateral partnership and international recognition of Vietnam’s development achievements and growing global standing.

He stressed that fostering the friendship with China remains an objective necessity, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Vietnam's overall foreign policy, adding that China’s development experience offered valuable lessons for Vietnam.

The PM also briefed participants on the country’s current situation, its recent major and comprehensive achievements, as well as the strategic orientations and tasks for the time ahead.

The PM stressed that the foremost goal of the Party and State is to firmly safeguard national independence and sovereignty while ensuring that the people enjoy greater prosperity and happiness. He highlighted the targets to become a developing nation with a modern industrial base and upper-middle income by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Chinh reiterated that the Vietnamese Party and State view overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation. The government is committed to supporting them in legal status, integration, and closer ties with their homeland. He noted that feedback from the community had been taken into account in revising laws related to land, housing, nationality, and visa.

PM Chinh urged the community to continue their efforts in work and study, contribute to both local society and the homeland, uphold national pride and unity, and strictly follow local laws.

He also called on the embassy to serve the community with dedication, ensure citizen protection, and act as a bridge between the overseas Vietnamese and their homeland./.