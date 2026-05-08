PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, along with heads of delegations from ASEAN countries, attends the opening session of the 48th ASEAN Summit. Photo: VNA



Under the theme “Navigating Our Shared Future, Together,” the host country has outlined three major priorities for ASEAN cooperation in 2026: strengthening key foundations for peace and security; expanding corridors of prosperity; and advancing people empowerment.



In his opening remarks, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Chair of ASEAN 2026, stressed that the region is facing a decisive moment amid an increasingly complex and uncertain international environment, particularly due to the impact of tensions in the Middle East on regional security, economic stability, and people’s livelihoods.





Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., ASEAN Chair in 2026, welcomes Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit. Photo: VNA

He affirmed that ASEAN must continue to uphold solidarity, adaptability, and centrality in the regional architecture. According to the Philippine leader, current challenges should not divide ASEAN but instead serve as a driving force for member states to strengthen coordination, enhance mutual understanding, and act more effectively together. He underscored the need for collective solutions to address security, economic, and social stability challenges while maintaining momentum in building the ASEAN Community despite global uncertainties.



The Philippine President called on ASEAN countries to continue fostering solidarity, openness, and shared responsibility in order to build a peaceful, stable, and sustainably developed region.



The 48th ASEAN Summit is one of ASEAN leaders’ two regular annual meetings in 2026 and serves as an important platform for leaders to exchange comprehensive assessments of global and regional developments, and agree on strategic orientations and measures to strengthen ASEAN cooperation.



At the summit, PM Hung is expected to deliver key speeches conveying Vietnam’s foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the country’s views on ASEAN priorities. He will also put forward practical proposals aimed at strengthening the ASEAN Community-building process, enhancing the bloc’s resilience and adaptability amid global uncertainties, particularly the impacts of the Middle East situation, and discussing regional and international issues of shared concern./.