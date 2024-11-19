Photo exhibition Vietnam’s ethnic groups opens in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition titled "Colors of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups" opened at the Centre for Fine Arts and Photography Appraisal and Exhibition in Hanoi on November 18.

Organised under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the exhibition is hosted by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibition in collaboration with various agencies. The event aims to honour, promote, and preserve the distinctive and invaluable cultural values of Vietnam's ethnic groups.

The exhibition features 200 photographs by 87 authors, selected from thousands of entries submitted by professional and amateur photographers, ethnologists, journalists, and photography enthusiasts from across the country.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted that Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups coexisting harmoniously. These groups have shaped and enriched Vietnam’s cultural identity through millennia of national development and defense, contributing to a vibrant and diverse cultural mosaic.

The displayed works capture the distinctive cultural traits of these 54 ethnic groups, showcasing their customs, beliefs, lifestyles, traditional attire, and festivals.

Dong noted that though the collection comprises just 200 photographs, it presents vivid, authentic, and precious moments captured with great respect and love for traditional culture.

The week-long exhibition underscores the Party, State, and society's commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Vietnam’s ethnic communities.

The exhibition is also accessible online at http://ape.gov.vn./.