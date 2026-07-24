Photo exhibition celebrates 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and VNA Director General Vu Viet Trang, along with delegates, tour the exhibition. Photo: Le Dong/VNA

The event was attended by Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya, VNA General Director and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Vu Viet Trang, and representatives of central agencies, ministries and sectors, diplomatic missions and international organisations in Hanoi.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya said the exhibition was part of a series of activities organised by the Thai Embassy throughout 2026 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.During this special year, the two sides have organised numerous cultural activities, youth exchanges, academic dialogues and business forums. These events reflect the many dimensions of the bilateral partnership while affirming that the Thailand–Vietnam friendship has been steadily nurtured over time and continues to flourish across generations.On behalf of the Thai Embassy, Urawadee expressed her appreciation to the VNA for its close coordination in turning the exhibition idea into reality. She stressed that each photograph has the power to preserve moments and memories and tell stories that words sometimes cannot fully convey.Years later, when people look back at these photographs, they will remember not only the events that took place but also the emotions associated with each moment, she said.The ambassador noted that, in her capacity, she has had the honour of witnessing the friendship between the two countries through numerous daily exchanges and cooperation activities.These include the warm hospitality extended by Vietnamese people to Thai visitors; the enthusiasm of young people participating in exchange programmes, learning each other’s languages and building lasting friendships; and the increasingly extensive cooperation among universities, businesses and local communities in both countries.It is these ordinary encounters and exchanges that bring vitality to the relationship between the two nations, she added.Urawadee expressed her belief that the exhibition would enable the public not only to look back at history but also to feel the friendship that has connected the two peoples for half a century and continues to inspire them to build a shared future.The next 50 years will offer even greater opportunities for cooperation, enabling Thailand and Vietnam to prosper together not only as Comprehensive Strategic Partners but also as neighbours and friends who have enduring trust in one another, she said.Addressing the ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang emphasised that over the past half-century, Vietnam–Thailand relations have developed continuously in a deeper and more comprehensive manner.Notably, the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025. Throughout 2026, numerous activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and specific cooperation programmes in various fields have continued to be implemented, spreading across the political, economic, cultural and social life of both countries.According to Trang, the exhibition aims to introduce the public to outstanding images of bilateral cooperation achievements in various fields, as well as the potential and room for the future development of bilateral relations.Visitors to the exhibition can view images capturing significant milestones in the relationship between the two countries. They were selected from the VNA’s photographic archives, collections compiled by the Thai Embassy in Vietnam and valuable archival documents provided by the State Records and Archives Department.“While selecting the photographs for display, we were deeply moved to come across cordial moments shared by the two countries’ leaders during high-level meetings, as well as cultural exchanges and economic cooperation activities dating back to the early days of diplomatic relations,” Trang said.“All of these have helped shape the increasingly strong friendship and comprehensive cooperation between our two countries,” she added.The photo exhibition “The Lens of Diplomacy: 50 Years of Thailand–Vietnam Relations” takes visitors back to important milestones in the history of bilateral relations.These range from the official establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, and Prime Minister Pham Van Dong’s visit to Thailand in September 1978 - the first visit to Thailand by a senior Vietnamese leader - to subsequent high-level visits, major cooperation documents and prominent events marking the increasingly extensive development of bilateral relations.In particular, the exhibition features photographs of General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to Thailand in May 2026 and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Vietnam in June 2026.The two events opened up new prospects for cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.The exhibition also presents valuable archival documents provided by the State Records and Archives Department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs, along with materials collected by the Thai Embassy in Vietnam.These valuable historical materials reflect the first steps in the establishment and development of cooperation between the two countries. They also help illustrate the foundations of what has become one of ASEAN’s most dynamic, effective and exemplary bilateral relationships.The exhibition not only portrays the two countries’ half-century journey of accompanying each other and developing together but also affirms their increasingly strong friendship and the determination of their leaders and peoples to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.Such efforts are undertaken for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development within the ASEAN Community.The exhibition also conveys a message to present and future generations to continue nurturing the Vietnam–Thailand relationship so that it will grow increasingly profound, comprehensive and sustainable.The exhibition will remain open to the public until July 30 at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi./.