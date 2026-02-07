Party General Secretary To Lam wraps up state visit to Cambodia

Party General Secretary To Lam bids farewell to Cambodian officials at Techo International Airport on February 6 evening. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Phnom Penh on February 6 evening, concluding the state visit to Cambodia, where he co-chaired the high-level meeting between the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee, along with the meeting among the leaders of the three ruling parties of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.



During the trip, General Secretary To Lam met with Samdech Techo Hun Sen; paid a courtesy call to Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk; and laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk, and the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Monument.



He attended the high-level meeting between the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee; a signing and exchange ceremony for cooperation documents; and the meeting among the leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Cambodian People’s Party and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.



In addition, the General Secretary had a meeting with Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party Heng Samrin, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship School, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy where he also met with the Vietnamese community in Cambodia.



At the meetings, in the spirit of solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding, and respect, the two sides reached high consensus on issues of shared interest and affirmed their determination to open up a new phase of cooperation in which strengthening political relations is the foundation guiding the relationship between the two Parties and two countries. They agreed to coordinate and support each other in maintaining political stability and ensuring security in each country, and to enhance economic connectivity between Vietnam and Cambodia.



The state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam is believed not only to contribute to the solid political foundation for Vietnam – Cambodia relations, but also to create new impetus for comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and two countries, as well as among the Parties and countries of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region./.