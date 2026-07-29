One Vietnamese worker killed in Japan earthquake

Fire breaks out following earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 28, 2026. Photo: Kyodo/VNA

The victim arrived in Japan as a technical intern in January 2026 and was affiliated with the Kumamoto Hitozukuri cooperative in the prefecture. During the earthquake, a crane inside the factory where he worked collapsed onto him. Despite the prompt arrival of police and emergency responders, the man could not be rescued because of the crane’s heavy weight. Seven other Vietnamese technical interns working at the factory managed to evacuate safely.After receiving the information, the labour management board contacted representatives of Kyushu Jokokako Co. and the Mifune Police Station. On behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, the board extended its condolences to the bereaved family and is coordinating with the company, the cooperative and Japanese authorities to assist the family with necessary procedures.Another Vietnamese citizen, the wife of a Vietnamese worker living in Uki city, Kumamoto prefecture, was injured after a wall collapsed during the quake. She is receiving treatment at a local hospital and, according to initial reports, her injuries are not life-threatening, although her home sustained severe damage.In Mashiki, three Vietnamese technical interns employed in the construction sector by Morimatsu Industry Co., Ltd. reported that their dormitory had tilted, walls had cracked and the parking area had been damaged. The board is working with the cooperative and the employer to assess their needs and ensure their safety.The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and its labour management board are actively implementing citizen protection measures and maintaining close contact with relevant organisations and companies employing Vietnamese workers in the affected areas to verify the situation.These include Japan Marine United (JMU), Oshima Shipbuilding, Furi Report, and the Tozai Shoko, Purasesu Work and Nichietsu cooperatives, which together manage and employ more than 1,300 Vietnamese technical interns and workers.The embassy and its labour management board will also continue to closely monitor developments closely and coordinate with Japanese authorities, employers and supervising organisations to promptly provide protection and assistance to affected Vietnamese citizens./.