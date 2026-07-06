National Assembly's Party Committee to establish research unit

Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers a speech. Photo: VNA

The Standing Board approved the formation of the specialised research unit, describing it as a necessary step to implement the orientations of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat while strengthening the NA Party Committee's research and advisory capacity.



The unit will bring together officials assigned by the Politburo and the Secretariat to conduct thematic research, helping to improve policy studies, practical reviews and strategic consultation on major, emerging and cross-sectoral issues in support of the NA Party Committee's leadership. It will also advise the Standing Board, Standing members of the NA Party Committee, its Secretary and NA Chairman on matters related to the NA Party Committee's tasks and reforms to the organisation and operation of the legislature. The Standing Board approved the formation of the specialised research unit, describing it as a necessary step to implement the orientations of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat while strengthening the NA Party Committee's research and advisory capacity.The unit will bring together officials assigned by the Politburo and the Secretariat to conduct thematic research, helping to improve policy studies, practical reviews and strategic consultation on major, emerging and cross-sectoral issues in support of the NA Party Committee's leadership. It will also advise the Standing Board, Standing members of the NA Party Committee, its Secretary and NA Chairman on matters related to the NA Party Committee's tasks and reforms to the organisation and operation of the legislature.

Its responsibilities include researching reforms to the organisation and operation of the NA and its agencies; improving the quality of law-making, supreme supervision and decision-making on major national issues; enhancing public petition work, voter engagement and oversight of responses to voters' recommendations; and studying digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), international integration and parliamentary diplomacy.

The unit will also provide feedback on major projects, programmes and reports under the authority of the NA Party Committee and undertake other assigned tasks.

The meeting also approved a resolution establishing the Department of Digital Transformation under the NA Office. The move is intended to support the development of a digital parliament through enhanced data governance, artificial intelligence applications, digital infrastructure, platforms and information security, ensure the provision of official digital information on the parliament's activities, and establish a dedicated body to coordinate and implement digital transformation in the NA's subordinate agencies.

The department will advise the NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office on the unified management and implementation of digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, AI applications, digital infrastructure, digital platforms and digital data in the legislature's agencies.

It will also manage the NA's digital ecosystem, provide official information and legislative knowledge, and promote policy communications through digital platforms to support the parliament's activities./.