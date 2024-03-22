My Son Sanctuary welcomes estimated 110,000 foreign visitors in first quarter

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

My Son Sanctuary - a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage Site in the central province of Quang Nam - welcomed an estimated 123,000 visitors, including 110,000 foreigners, in the first quarter of this year, over 50% higher than that of the same period last year.

According to the site management board, to attract foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has carried out many measures such as improving the quality of artistic performance at ancient towers, screening promotion clips, distributing leaflets and pictures, creating new tourism products, holding tourism promotion events, and upgrading virtual tours with multilingual voice over.

The board is coordinating with Indian experts to build an additional display house for precious artifacts found during excavations at the site, which is expected to meet the needs for not only sightseeing but also study and research of domestic and foreign tourists.

The board also cooperates with domestic and international organisations to excavate the east side of the K tower area to preserve and promote the cultural and architectural value of this isolated tower area while maintaining other towers.

All valuable artifacts found during the excavations will be digitalised.

Once the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom, My Son relic site is located in a hilly landscape in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district, about 70 km southwest of Da Nang city and 40 km from Hoi An city.



It comprises eight groups of 71 monument built throughout the 7th -13th centuries./.