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Lam Dong approves over 5.7 trillion VND in solar power investment

Authorities in Lam Dong province have approved in-principle two solar power projects worth more than 5.7 trillion VND (about 218.5 million USD), adding 280 MW of capacity and over 540 million kWh of clean electricity annually to the national grid.
  Floating solar power plant on the Da Mi hydroelectric reservoir. Photo: VNA  

The projects, approved under the revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII), are expected to strengthen energy security, support green growth and contribute to the province's economic development.

The larger project, the Dong Nai 2 Hydropower Reservoir Floating Solar Power Plant, will be developed by Trung Nam Hydroelectric Corp with an investment of more than 4.92 trillion VND (188.2 million USD). The 240-MW plant is expected to generate about 464.19 million kWh of electricity annually using the surface of the Dong Nai 2 hydropower reservoir.

The Ea Po 1 Solar Power Plant, located in Dak Wil commune, will receive nearly 790 billion VND in investment. With a capacity of 40 MW, the project will incorporate a 4-MW/8-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and is expected to produce around 76.5 million kWh of electricity in its first year.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the projects will create jobs, boost local industries and support Lam Dong's transition towards a greener economy.

Lam Dong plans to develop nearly 15,000 MW of power capacity by 2035 and is accelerating investment in transmission infrastructure to support future renewable energy projects, reinforcing its role as a key energy hub in the Central Highlands./.

VNA/VNP

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