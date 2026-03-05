Key Party official meets voters in Da Nang ahead of 16th National Assembly election

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, one of the five candidates running for seats in the 16th National Assembly (2026–2031 tenure) in Constituency No. 1 of Da Nang city met voters on March 4–5.



The meetings were organised by the Standing Board of the Da Nang Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee. On March 5 morning, the event at the city People’s Committee headquarters was connected online to 10 satellite venues across seven wards, including Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Hoa Cuong, An Khe, Hoa Khanh, Lien Chieu and Hai Van.



Voters were introduced to the biographies of the five candidates before each presented their proposed action programme if elected.



The candidates pledged to uphold the highest sense of responsibility before the Party, voters and the people; to serve as role models and match words with action; and to effectively perform the role of deputies representing the people’s legitimate aspirations and interests. They also committed to contributing to improvements in the quality of National Assembly activities, particularly oversight and questioning sessions, and to proposing practical solutions to promote Da Nang’s socio-economic development.

Six voters spoke at the event, expressing confidence in the candidates’ action programmes and raising concerns over institutional reform, special mechanisms for the city’s development, oversight of major projects, environmental protection, healthcare, education and social welfare policies.



Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Tu thanked voters for their candid and constructive opinions. He noted that many of the issues raised, including legal and policy reforms, infrastructure development, human resources training and the settlement of long-standing, delayed projects, are major priorities that the Party and State have been focusing on.



He stressed that institutional reform remains a key breakthrough, describing institutional bottlenecks as a primary constraint that authorities have worked to address decisively in recent years. He added that the 14th National Party Congress set out tasks and solutions to accelerate socio-economic development, safeguard national defence and security, and build a clean and strong political system.



Regarding stalled projects, Tu cited initial statistics showing that nearly 3,000 projects nationwide are facing prolonged difficulties, leading to significant waste of resources. The Politburo and the National Assembly have issued conclusions and resolutions to remove obstacles and put these projects into operation. He urged Da Nang to step up efforts to resolve bottlenecks and prevent further waste.



On the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, the official reaffirmed that it remains a consistent and long-term policy of the Party and State. He revealed that the upcoming second plenum of the Party Central Committee will discuss a new resolution aimed at building the Party and establishing a truly clean and strong political system that meets the requirements of the tasks in the new phase.



At earlier in-person voter meetings on March 4 afternoon in Hoa Khanh, Lien Chieu and Hai Van wards, the candidates also discussed policies to mobilise resources for rapid and sustainable growth, develop the private sector as a key growth driver, and improve housing policies to ensure transparency and curb speculation in the real estate market.



Tu emphasised that the election day on March 15 will be an important political event, when each citizen exercises their sacred right and responsibility. Each vote, he said, represents not only a choice but also trust and expectations placed on elected representatives.



The candidates expressed their hope to continue receiving voters’ feedback and supervision to live up to that trust if elected to the 16th National Assembly./.