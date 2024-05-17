International Autotech & Accessories show opens in HCM City

The 20th international exhibition on automobiles, motorcycles, electric vehicles and supporting industries (Autotech & Accessories 2024) was launched at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7 on May 16.



Besides display booths, the expo provided spaces for companies to seek partners and for individuals who are interested in the automotive industry and support industries.

More than 5,000 individuals and businesses have registered for B2B meetings in many fields such as manufacturing and supply of spare parts, components, repair equipment, interior and exterior equipment, transportation, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

This year, within the framework of the expo, and for the first time, an “Initiative Day” was held with the participation of 14 technological topics, creative products/design features.

Visitors to the expo can also take part in test driving and experiencing new technologies.

The expo runs until May 19 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City./.