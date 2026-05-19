Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay homage to late leader on 136th birth anniversary

Officials of Ho Chi Minh City pay tribute to the late leader at the President Ho Chi Minh statue park on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on May 19, 2026. Photo: VNA

A delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh statue park on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on May 19, marking his 136th birth anniversary and the 115th year since his departure for seeking a path to national salvation.

The delegation, led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, observed a minute of silence to express profound respect and gratitude for the immense contributions and sacrifices made by President Ho Chi Minh, a talented leader of the Party and people who devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation and reunification.

Standing before his monument, each local official, Party member, and resident reaffirmed their determination to unite in following his testament, while continuing to spread the study and practice of his ideology, moral example, and lifestyle. They also pledged to follow his shining example of revolutionary heroism, solidarity, patriotism, compassion, integrity, selflessness, and pure internationalism.

They pledged to build Ho Chi Minh City into a sustainably developed metropolis with a high quality of life,marked by civility, modernity, and compassion.

On the same day, numerous children, young people, officials, soldiers, intellectuals, and residents came to offer flowers and pay tribute at the park.

The municipal Party Committee also hosted a ceremony honouring collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, and lifestyle in 2026./.