Ho Chi Minh City enhances measures agaisnt IUU fishing at ports

The working session between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and relevant departments, agencies and localities on February 28. Photo: VNA

On March 5, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh conducted an inspection of anti-IUU fishing efforts at Incomap port in Vung Tau ward and Cat Lo fishing port in Phuoc Thang ward.



According to port authorities, Incomap handles more than 20,000 tonnes of aquatic products annually, mainly high-value pelagic species destined for export processing. Vessels entering and leaving the port is monitored through the electronic fishing logbook and traceability system (eCDT). Since its implementation, all vessels docking at or departing from the port have been required to declare information through the system, enabling authorities to track fishing activities and update data in real time. The application of digital technology has improved management efficiency and strengthened transparency in product traceability.



In recent times, no cases involving unregistered or unlicensed fishing vessels have been recorded at the port.



At Cat Lo fishing port, communication campaigns on IUU fishing regulations are carried out for fishermen, vessel owners and captains. Authorities also maintain strict control of vessels entering and leaving the port, checking fishing logs and monitoring unloading activities.



The port has implemented 100% electronic declaration of vessel arrivals and departures through the eCDT system.



Following the inspection, Dinh instructed port authorities to strictly enforce regulations on vessel declarations and ensure that all fishing vessels entering or leaving the ports are fully monitored. He also emphasised the need to apply the eCDT system to 100% of vessels to ensure accurate monitoring of landings and facilitate the issuance of origin certificates in line with regulations, contributing to Vietnam’s broader efforts to address IUU fishing violations./.