Hanoi to pilot smart traffic system

The Hanoi Department of Transport's proposal to pilot a smart traffic system in the capital in the last half of the year has been approved, as part of the city's broader effort to gradually develop a smart transport network within its smart city framework.

Under the pilot plan proposed by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), a smart traffic management centre will be established at the municipal public transport management and operation centre at No.1 Kim Ma street, Ba Dinh district. Additionally, equipment will be installed at two pilot intersections on Pham Van Bach street in Cau Giay district.

The smart management centre is set to feature software to manage and record video streams with capabilities to connect and monitor security cameras, display real-time images, and provide alerts on equipment status and newly detected traffic violations. The system will also include software for traffic flow measurement, violation monitoring, and traffic light control.

Meanwhile, at the two intersections, cameras will be installed to measure vehicle density, integrate traffic data with mapping applications, and monitor speed. These cameras will also record and detect traffic violations to assist in their resolution.

According to the municipal Department of Transport, developing a smart and sustainable traffic system is a trend for urban areas worldwide. By 2030, the capital aims to become a modern smart city, gradually integrating with regional and global smart urban networks. Smart traffic management is a crucial component of this vision.

The department’s report indicates that the application of scientific-technological advances in smart traffic management in Hanoi began in 2014, through a project to renovate and upgrade the traffic signal control and peripheral equipment centre with a total investment of approximately 231 billion VND (9.24 million USD). To date, out of 2,310 intersections citywide, 540 have traffic signal lights, with 474 being connected to the control centre./.