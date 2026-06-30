Hanoi rolls out 2,460 more AI surveillance cameras

The Command Information Centre of Hanoi's Police. Photo: VNA

Key components for the second phase were largely completed within nearly 90 dayss, with the system integrated, tested and ready for operation, heard a conference held by the municipal Department of Public Security on June 29.



The system comprises 1,107 cameras for detecting traffic violations, 960 for vehicle flow monitoring, 112 for intersection monitoring, 251 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 30 for detecting speed violations. A total of 930 camera poles have been installed at 238 major intersections, gateways and urban areas across the capital.



With the latest deployment, the total number of AI-enabled cameras operating across Hanoi will increase to nearly 5,000.



Compared with the first phase, the upgraded system features a range of new technologies, including AI-based traffic congestion forecasting, adaptive traffic signal control, and real-time traffic alerts through variable message signs. It also expands monitoring capabilities beyond traffic violations to include urban order and environmental offences.



The system is capable of detecting incidents such as fights, unauthorised entry into restricted areas, the use of weapons, fires, smoke and illegal waste dumping, providing additional support for maintaining public security and order.



Key components for the second phase were largely completed within nearly 90 dayss, with the system integrated, tested and ready for operation, heard a conference held by the municipal Department of Public Security on June 29.The system comprises 1,107 cameras for detecting traffic violations, 960 for vehicle flow monitoring, 112 for intersection monitoring, 251 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 30 for detecting speed violations. A total of 930 camera poles have been installed at 238 major intersections, gateways and urban areas across the capital.With the latest deployment, the total number of AI-enabled cameras operating across Hanoi will increase to nearly 5,000.Compared with the first phase, the upgraded system features a range of new technologies, including AI-based traffic congestion forecasting, adaptive traffic signal control, and real-time traffic alerts through variable message signs. It also expands monitoring capabilities beyond traffic violations to include urban order and environmental offences.The system is capable of detecting incidents such as fights, unauthorised entry into restricted areas, the use of weapons, fires, smoke and illegal waste dumping, providing additional support for maintaining public security and order.

Hanoi puts into operation an additional 2,460 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance cameras from July 1. Photo: VNA

Addressing the conference, Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security, said the priority was not simply completing the installation but ensuring the system operates effectively to support traffic management and law enforcement.



He instructed relevant units to complete acceptance procedures, establish operational regulations and maximise the system's capabilities, particularly AI-assisted traffic management and violation detection.



He also called for continued expansion of AI applications, big data analytics and integration with specialised databases to strengthen the city's digital governance and smart urban management.



Earlier, on December 13, 2025, Hanoi police put into operation the first phase of the project, deploying 1,837 cameras across 25 streets and 195 key intersections throughout the city./.