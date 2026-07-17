Get-together marks 73rd anniversary of Cuba’s Moncada Barracks attack

Representatives of the Traditional Liaison Committee of the 261st Giron Battalion in Ho Chi Minh City present a commemorative photo to Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA



Addressing the event, Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, described the attack on the Moncada Barracks as a landmark in Cuba's revolutionary history. Although 73 years have passed, she said, the spirit of Moncada remains as relevant as ever, symbolising courage, resilience in the face of adversity, faith in justice, national unity, and every nation's right to self-determination.

Building on the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, the association has worked closely with the Consulate General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City to organise a wide range of activities in recent years, including gatherings marking major national anniversaries, cultural and artistic exchanges, and programmes connecting organisations and localities from the two countries, she said.



While differing in scale and format, these activities share the common goal of ensuring that the Vietnam–Cuba friendship remains vibrant in contemporary life rather than merely a part of history. Hien stressed that the special relationship must be carried forward not only through the memories of older generations but also through the awareness, affection and actions of young people.



She affirmed that the association will continue serving as a bridge between the two countries by coordinating with the Cuban Consulate General and relevant agencies to organise more cultural, educational, youth and people-to-people exchange programmes. It will also step up efforts to promote greater understanding of Cuba's history, culture and people while creating more opportunities for young people from both countries to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen ties, contributing to fostering enduring Vietnam–Cuba friendship and international solidarity for peace, cooperation and the well-being of the two countries' people.



Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, thanked HUFO for organising the commemorative event and highlighted the lasting significance of the Moncada Barracks attack, describing it as the spark that ignited the revolutionary struggle leading to Cuba's victory and independence.



Inspired by the heroic and indomitable spirit of its revolutionary predecessors, Cuba will continue to overcome challenges, safeguard peace, uphold solidarity and internationalism, and strive for prosperity, he said.



The Consul General also expressed his confidence that the steadfast friendship and solidarity between Cuba and Vietnam will continue to flourish, bringing lasting benefits to the people of both nations./.