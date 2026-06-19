Genoa–Da Nang conference strengthens Vietnam–Italy local cooperation

Delegates attend the conference. Photo: VNA

Addressing the opening session, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh highlighted the strong momentum in bilateral ties, noting that the depth of the relationship extends beyond trade, investment and economic growth figures.

He said the two countries share significant cultural, social and economic similarities, while maintaining close cooperation across a wide range of sectors and between localities, organisations and institutions. In that context, cooperation between Genoa and Da Nang stands out as a model for translating the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership into tangible initiatives at the local level.

Representatives of both city administrations reaffirmed their determination to strengthen and expand cooperation in areas where the two sides possess complementary advantages and mutual interests.

Priority sectors include the maritime economy, logistics, smart urban development, sustainable tourism, cultural industries and creative industries.

During the conference, participants also discussed a range of new cooperation ideas in culture, marine sports, tourism promotion and high-quality human resources development.

Business leaders and representatives of associations in Genoa highly valued Da Nang's potential and voiced their hope of developing concrete cooperation roadmaps in priority areas in the near future.

Meanwhile, representatives of the University of Genoa highlighted opportunities for expanding academic and research cooperation with educational institutions in Da Nang, particularly in maritime studies, the green economy and innovation.

The conference was jointly organised by the Genoa City Council, the Da Nang administration, the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and the Italy–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (ICHAM), attracting nearly 50 delegates, including representatives of local authorities, business leaders, business associations, universities and relevant organisations from both sides.

The event represented a follow-up to initial cooperation commitments made under a memorandum of understanding on friendship and cooperation signed between Da Nang and Genoa in January last year./.