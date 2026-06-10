Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) program at the meeting in Hanoi on June 10. Photo: VNA

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s Call for Patriotic Emulation (June 11, 1948–2026).



Launched by VTV in 2014, the Good Deeds series highlight ordinary people from all walks of life who make meaningful contributions to their communities through everyday acts of kindness and dedication.



Addressing the gathering, General Secretary and President Lam said the event is an occasion not only to honour exemplary individuals but also to celebrate a deeply rooted Vietnamese value – compassion, solidarity and a willingness to place the common good above personal interests.



Recalling President Ho Chi Minh’s patriotic emulation appeal in 1948, he stressed that emulation is never intended as a slogan but as a spirit reflected in the daily actions of every citizen.



Viewed from that perspective, a good deed today is itself a vivid expression of patriotic emulation, he said, noting that patriotism is demonstrated not only during historic moments but also through responsible actions, humane gestures and contributions to society.



The Party and State leader praised the 100 individuals for their willingness to help others, support their communities and uphold compassion even in difficult circumstances.



He emphasised that while Vietnam’s development goals require investment, technology, innovation, digital transformation, institutional reform and high-quality human resources, the country must never overlook the importance of culture, ethics, people and social trust.



According to the leader, kindness should be recognised not only as a personal moral quality but also as a form of social capital and cultural strength that underpins a civilised society. Genuine kindness, he said, combines compassion with a sense of responsibility, respect for the law and a commitment to fairness, the right, human dignity, and social order.



He commended VTV and the producers of the Good Deeds programme for helping fulfil an important mission of revolutionary journalism by promoting positive values, inspiring public trust and encouraging a greater sense of social responsibility.



In order to further promote the programme’s values, General Secretary and State President Lam called for patriotic emulation movements to be renewed in a more practical and effective manner, closely linked to national development goals and public service. He urged public officials to remain honest, dedicated and people-centred while encouraging citizens to work creatively, live responsibly, and contribute to the common good.



The leader also stressed the need to foster the values of patriotism, integrity, honesty, responsibility, discipline, creativity, compassion and aspirations to reach new heights among Vietnamese people. At the same time, he called for stronger protection and recognition of individuals performing courageous and humanitarian acts, while strictly addressing abuses of charity and acts that undermine public trust.



He highlighted the role of the media, education, arts and digital platforms in spreading positive values, stressing that kindness must also be reflected in online behaviour. Responsible digital citizens, especially young people, should promote constructive content, reject misinformation and refrain from harmful or abusive conduct.



The leader affirmed that the Party, State and people always cherish noble acts of kindness, and expressed his hope that the programme’s participants will continue inspiring others and contributing to society through meaningful actions.



At the event, outstanding individuals shared their stories, including Labour Hero and People’s Teacher Nguyen Duc Thin of Bac Ninh province, founder of the “Thousands of Good Deeds” movement, which has inspired generations of Vietnamese children over the past 62 years.



Other representatives included Nguyen Van Dien, who has devoted himself to caring for orphaned ethnic minority children in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang; Major Lo Van Long of the Dien Bien provincial Police, who oversees a programme supporting disadvantaged Vietnamese and Lao children; and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam of Ninh Binh province, a young woman with brittle bone disease who has spent nearly 20 years helping underprivileged children despite severe physical challenges./.