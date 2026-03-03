Embassy: Vietnamese nationals in Israel remain safe

Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel Nghiem Xuan Hai Dang. Photo: VNA

He stated that Israel has entered what he described as a “wartime rhythm” but it still maintains social order and the operation of essential services. The Vietnamese community has felt the impact of frequent air-raid sirens, particularly those sounding at night, along with movement restrictions and broader disruptions to daily life.

The majority of Vietnamese nationals in Israel live in the northern and central areas. Although understandable anxiety exists, community members have largely adhered closely to instructions from Israeli authorities, restricting travel, remaining near protected zones, and taking shelter promptly whenever sirens sound, he said.

Since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, Israel has activated its highest-level national defence and home front management mechanisms. The Israeli Government has declared a nationwide state of emergency and adopted “essential operations” regime, he added.

According to him, there have been no widespread disruptions to electricity, water supply or Internet services, nor any shortages of food and essential goods. Supermarkets and essential retail outlets still open. Israeli airspace, including Ben Gurion International Airport, has been declared closed, with many international flights suspended or cancelled.

On citizen protection, he said the embassy has identified monitoring the Vietnamese community’s situation and ensuring citizen protection as top priorities, while also safeguarding the safety of all embassy staff and their families.

Specifically, the embassy activated its emergency response mechanism and has maintained a 24/7 duty roster. It delivers hourly updates and regularly issues safety advisories to the community through official channels. The review and compilation of citizen lists by area of residence are underway. Vietnamese nationals are requested to stay in close contact with the embassy and proactively inform it of any changes in residence or emergency situations.

The embassy has placed particular emphasis on full compliance with Israeli authorities’ instructions, remaining in close proximity to approved shelters, stockpiling essential supplies, and avoiding unnecessary movement.

In parallel, the embassy sustains frequent and direct communication with Vietnamese associations and community groups in Israel, providing proactive updates and timely information to help citizens maintain calm in their professional and personal lives. The representative office also holds regular internal assessments of the conflict’s evolution and refines contingency plans for citizen protection tailored to various potential escalation scenarios./.