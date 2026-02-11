Cultural, people-to-people interactions anchor Vietnam–Poland relations: diplomat

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek (R) attends a cultural event in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Cultural bonds and people-to-people exchanges continue to serve as a strong foundation of Vietnam – Poland relations, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek has said.



In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the diplomat highlighted shared values of family, tradition and renewal that have connected the two nations for decades.



Sharing her impressions of the Lunar New Year in Vietnam, Skoczek described the festive atmosphere as rich in symbolism and spiritual depth, with flowers, ornamental trees and street decorations reflecting vitality, renewal and hope for a fresh beginning.



She observed that the widespread participation of communities - from public spaces to private homes, markets, temples and pagodas - underscores the importance of Tet as a time for reflection, gratitude and wishes for health and happiness.



Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek at a cultural event held at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Skoczek also pointed to striking similarities between Vietnam’s Tet and Poland’s Christmas Eve traditions, particularly the emphasis on family reunions, symbolic meals and shared rituals passed down through generations. Despite differences in customs and cuisine, she said the essence of the celebrations remains universal: bringing loved ones together to welcome a new start.



As in Vietnam, Polish families travel across the country, and even return from abroad, to reunite during this special time of the year, she noted.



The meaning of family reunion and the festive spirit is universal - not only in Poland but around the world - centering on being with loved ones and sharing the joy of a new beginning, the ambassador added.



Skoczek said she felt honoured to receive many invitations from Vietnamese friends to attend concerts and gatherings, noting that such occasions offer foreign guests valuable insights into Vietnamese culture and traditions, helping deepen their understanding of the country and its people.



Skoczek also highlighted Vietnam’s ability to harmoniously blend respect for tradition with modernity, noting this as a quality shared by both countries. She voiced particular admiration for the continued presence and evolution of traditional cultural expressions in contemporary Vietnam, from the "ao dai" (Vietnamese traditional long dress) worn by women to the creative use of folk motifs in design.



Beyond the "ao dai", she said it is encouraging to see traditional and ethnic motifs increasingly incorporated into modern design, from Hoi An lanterns and Bat Trang ceramics to silk embroidery, lacquerware and the creative use of bamboo in household items—both aesthetically pleasing and practical for everyday use.



She expressed her hope to travel more widely across Vietnam to gain deeper insights into the country’s regions, local traditions and music, recalling a traditional music festival she attended at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) – Quoc Tu Giam in early November last year, whose sounds lingered with her long afterwards./.