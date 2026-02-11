Cultural, people-to-people interactions anchor Vietnam–Poland relations: diplomat

Skoczek also pointed to striking similarities between Vietnam’s Tet and Poland’s Christmas Eve traditions, particularly the emphasis on family reunions, symbolic meals and shared rituals passed down through generations. Despite differences in customs and cuisine, she said the essence of the celebrations remains universal: bringing loved ones together to welcome a new start.
Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek (R) attends a cultural event in Vietnam. Photo: VNA
Cultural bonds and people-to-people exchanges continue to serve as a strong foundation of Vietnam – Poland relations, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek has said.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the diplomat highlighted shared values of family, tradition and renewal that have connected the two nations for decades.
Sharing her impressions of the Lunar New Year in Vietnam, Skoczek described the festive atmosphere as rich in symbolism and spiritual depth, with flowers, ornamental trees and street decorations reflecting vitality, renewal and hope for a fresh beginning.
She observed that the widespread participation of communities - from public spaces to private homes, markets, temples and pagodas - underscores the importance of Tet as a time for reflection, gratitude and wishes for health and happiness.
Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek at a cultural event held at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi. Photo: VNA
Among the 217 central-level nominees, 51 are women, accounting for 23.5%, 21 are from ethnic minority groups (9.68%), and 138 are incumbent deputies seeking re-election (63.59%). In terms of qualifications, 28 hold university degrees (12.9%), 189 have postgraduate degrees (87.09%), and none are below university level.