Cuban Consul General visits friendship hospital in Quang Tri

A view of the working session. Photo: VNA

During a working session with the hospital leaders and representatives of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association’s provincial chapter, Martínez Duque spoke of the hardships Cuba is confronting and voiced gratitude for the steadfast support that Vietnam, and Quang Tri specifically, has delivered in recent years. He said he expects the solidarity and friendship between the two nations to grow even stronger.

Hospital leaders expressed thanks to Cuba for its support and goodwill given to Vietnam over the past more than 65 years of their diplomatic ties. They also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving and upholding the bilateral special friendship.

The hospital hopes to continue cooperation with Cuban medical experts and jointly stage friendship activities with Cuban partners, particularly in celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (August 13), they said.

On the occasion, the Cuban Consul General and local officials laid flowers at the Fidel Castro Monument on the hospital grounds.

The hospital was built as a gift to the province following Fidel Castro's decision made during his historic visit to Quang Binh and Quang Tri in 1973. Over the past 45 years, it has become one of the region's top healthcare facilities, offering medical services to residents of Quang Tri and neighbouring areas./.