ASIAD 2023: Vietnam’s Sepak Takraw athletes bag silver in women’s group 3 event

The Vietnamese Sepak Takraw girls (Source: sggp.org.vn)

Vietnam’s Sepak Takraw squad have added a silver to their medal haul at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in China following a match with Thailand in the finals of the women's group three event.



Thailand - Vietnam’s long-term rival - claimed a 2-0 victory with a 10 match-point lead, pocketing the gold medal.



Nevertheless, the Vietnamese Sepak Takraw girls have every reason to be proud as they have brought home one gold medal in the women's quadrant (team of four) event and one silver in the women's regu (team of three). There was also a bronze medal for Vietnam in the men's group three event.

With these achievements, the Vietnamese squad had a successful competition season at this regional tournament./