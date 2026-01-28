APEC 2027 helps elevates Vietnam’s int’l role in new era: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027 (APEC 2027) in the Phu Quoc special zone is a point of pride for the Mekong Delta province of An Giang and a significant step in elevating Vietnam’s international role in an era of deep integration and global competition, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated.



Chairing the second meeting of the National Committee for APEC 2027 to review preparations for the event, on January 28, PM Chinh stated that Party General Secretary To Lam has highlighted APEC 2027 as a high-level external affairs event of special significance, and an excellent opportunity to showcase Vietnam as an integrated, innovative, friendly, and dynamic country to the world.



The event aims to be a powerful catalyst for the growth of Phu Quoc and An Giang, while promoting investment, tourism, trade, and infrastructure development throughout the Mekong Delta region and the entire country.



Assessing the establishment and functioning of the five subcommittees under the National Committee for APEC 2027, the PM urged them to work proactively and effectively, aiming for an impressive, high-standard, safe, and efficient Meeting.



He tasked the Committee with setting clear plans and roadmaps, conducting quarterly reviews, inspections, and evaluations, resolving obstacles, and adjusting its structure as needed. Relevant agencies are to prepare a comprehensive proposal for approval to guide the subcommittees in implementing specific tasks.



The Government leader stressed that the event’s theme and messages should be fitting, deliver key points, and showcase Vietnam’s important role. He mentioned they should address both common and specific issues, aligning Vietnam’s interests with APEC’s and ASEAN’s with those of other regions. He also pointed out that themes for multilateral meetings with APEC members and committee-level sessions need to be impressive, high-quality, safe, efficient, and well-optimised.



The PM stated that, alongside the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, ministerial, deputy ministerial, and senior official-level meetings should be held under different themes, covering solidarity, sustainable development, and current issues and topical issues such as green transition and digital transformation, science and technology, databases, artificial intelligence (AI), security and safety, multilateralism, and culture. Separate meetings and forums should also be organised for the business community.



The meetings should advance from lower to higher levels, from simpler to more complex formats, and from smaller to larger scales. Venues should be chosen at cultural heritage sites to help showcase Vietnam’s culture to international participants, he said.



The scheduling of APEC 2027 should be coordinated with the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit and other major international conferences to facilitate delegates’ participation, he said, noting that preparations and budget use must be efficient, linked with fundraising and sponsorship efforts, while personnel and resources should be arranged concisely and systematically to ensure thoroughness, security, and safety.



For infrastructure, the PM said that investments should be guided by a 100-year vision, serving not only APEC but also supporting national development, particularly in An Giang and Phu Quoc, while strengthening the country’s capacity, position, and international prestige.



The logo, visual identity, and website must be easily recognisable, attractive, and engaging, combining national identity with modernity, tradition with contemporary elements, while ensuring the website is easy to find, user-friendly, and appealing, he emphasised.



Echoing the view of members of the National Committee for APEC 2027, the PM urged ministries, sectors, and localities to prepare and submit proposals to the Committee, ensuring the completion of a master plan for APEC 2027 by this March for review and approval by the competent authorities.



He emphasised that ministries, sectors, and localities are urged to coordinate closely with determination and decisive action, assigning clear responsibilities, timelines, and authority for each task. All resources should be mobilised in 2026 to fast-track preparations for a successful 2027.



Members of the Committee reported that preparations for APEC 2027 are being carried out by the Committee, ministries, and localities, achieving important initial results while ensuring progress, efficiency, and quality. To date, the Committee’s organisational structure is fully operational, comprising five subcommittees – content, logistics and materials, security and health, communications and culture, protocol and APEC 2027 secretariat./.