Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports up over 9% in first five months

A worker processes clams for export at the factory of Thanh Hoa Seafood Import-Export Joint Stock Company in Thanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports maintained positive growth momentum in the first five months of 2026, with turnover estimated at 30.69 billion USD, up 9.2% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Meanwhile, the country's agro-forestry-aquatic product imports were estimated at 22.28 billion USD, up 12.6%, resulting in a trade surplus of 8.41 billion USD for the sector, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%.

Among major product groups, agricultural product exports reached 16.38 billion USD, up 6.1%; forestry products brought in 7.65 billion USD, up 4.5%; and aquatic products earned 4.65 billion USD, up 10.6%.

Notably, livestock product exports surged 43.2% to 308 million USD, while exports of production inputs rose 83% to 1.7 billion USD. Salt exports also posted strong growth of 45.8%, reaching 6.7 million USD.

Exports to key markets continued to expand. China remained Vietnam’s largest export market, accounting for 20.5% of total turnover and recording growth of 28.4%. The US ranked second with an 18.5% market share, although export value declined by 3.6%.

Meanwhile, exports to the European Union accounted for 11.8% of total turnover and increased by 4.2%, while shipments to Japan, which represented 6.8% of exports, rose 3.5% compared to the same period last year.

The ministry said agro-forestry-aquatic production continued to achieve positive results during the period, ensuring supply-demand balance and meeting domestic consumption and export requirements. Favourable production conditions and promising market prospects in several sectors are expected to support the industry's growth targets for 2026.

In crop production, the area under winter-spring rice cultivation reached 2.98 million hectares, up 0.3% year-on-year, with output estimated at 13.96 million tonnes. Summer-autumn rice cultivation covered 1.29 million hectares, an increase of 3%.

In the livestock sector, pig and poultry herds both expanded by 3.7%, reflecting stable recovery and development. However, buffalo and cattle herds declined by 2.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Forestry continued to grow, with newly planted concentrated forests covering 101,400 hectares, up 1.9%, while timber output was estimated at 8.7 million cubic metres, a rise of 3.8%.

Aquatic production was estimated at 3.9 million tonnes in the first five months, up 3.1% year-on-year. Of the total, aquaculture output reached 2.3 million tonnes, increasing 5% and remaining the sector’s main growth driver, while catch output edged up 0.5% to 1.6 million tonnes./.