Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise nearly 12% in July

Shrimp processing for export is one of Ca Mau Province’s key industries. Photo: Trung Hieu/VNA

In the first seven months of 2026, the country's total exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products reached nearly 42.8 billion USD, up 7.5% from the same period last year.

Agricultural products generated almost 22.2 billion USD in export revenue, up 2.4%, while livestock exports rose 33.2% to 455 million USD. Seafood exports increased 12.7% to 6.85 billion USD, and forestry products climbed 5.8% to 10.96 billion USD.

Asia remained Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for 45.2% of the market share, followed by the Americas (21.4%) and Europe (13.8%). Africa and Oceania represented 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Compared with the same period in 2025, Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports to Asia rose 13.2%, Europe 1.8%, and Oceania 18.7%, while shipments to the Americas and Africa declined 0.5% and 20.4%, respectively.

China remained Vietnam's largest single export market, accounting for 21.9% of the market share, followed by the US (19%) and Japan (6.8%). Exports to China increased 24.4% year-on-year, while shipments to Japan rose 3.9% and those to the US edged down 1.6%.

Among major agricultural commodities, fruits and vegetables continued to post the strongest performance, with exports surging 24.9% year-on-year to 4.83 billion USD. China accounted for 55% of the category's export value, while shipments to the US and the Republic of Korea increased 11.8% and 8.1%, respectively. Exports to Cambodia more than tripled.

Pepper exports reached 1.09 billion USD, up 10.6%, supported by a 16.1% increase in export volume despite a 4.8% decline in average export prices. Cashew exports rose 3.7% to 2.91 billion USD, driven mainly by higher prices.

By contrast, coffee exports fell 11.2% to 5.45 billion USD as average export prices dropped 19.9% despite higher shipment volumes. Rice exports declined 6.7% to 2.64 billion USD, largely due to lower prices, while rubber exports decreased 4.5% to 1.55 billion USD amid weaker export volumes. Cassava and cassava-based products totalled 755.4 million USD, down 0.2%.

On the import side, Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic product imports were estimated at 31.13 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 10.8% year-on-year, indicating a slower pace of growth.

The US, China and Cambodia were Vietnam's three largest suppliers of agro-forestry-aquatic products, accounting for 10.3%, 9.8% and 8% of total imports, respectively. Vietnam's imports from these markets increased 24.1%, 13% and 27.7% year-on-year./.