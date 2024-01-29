56 Vietnamese exhibitors participate in Ambiente Frankfurt 2024

Visitors look at products of Viet Tiep Crystal Co Ltd at Ambiente 2024. (Photo: VNA)

A total of 56 Vietnamese enterprises showcased their products at Ambiente 2024 - a leading exhibition fair on consumer goods and gifts in the world that is underway from January 27-30 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Joining the event, Vietnamese enterprises expect to expand their exports to the EU – a major market of Vietnamese handicraft products that accounts for about 30% of the total.

Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Handicraft Exporter Association Le Ba Ngoc said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and instabilities in the Middle East and the Red Sea have affected the number of visitors to Ambiente 2024. However, almost all Vietnamese businesses participating in the event won orders.

In the handicraft industry, Vietnam has strengths in bamboo and rattan products. Of the 56 businesses attending Ambiente 2024, nearly 30 involve in bamboo/rattan products. However, their designs are not diverse very much.

On this occasion, Vietnam also aims to introduce to international partners its Vietnam Lifestyle exhibition, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in October 2024, Ngoc said.

Ambiente Frankfurt 2024, covering over 360,000 sq.m, attracts nearly 5,000 exhibitors from 170 countries who introduce the latest trends and most innovative consumer products in four display areas - kitchenware, furniture, gifts, and office items. It meets the needs of retailers and end consumers, from materials and equipment to models and solutions./.