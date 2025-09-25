Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

241-kg bomb safely defused in war-torn Quang Tri province

  The MAG's mobile team safely moves the bomb to the area for detonation. (Photo: VNA)  

 

The Mines Advisory Group (MAG), an international humanitarian organisation specialising in unexploded ordnance clearance, has safely dealt with a 241-kg bomb discovered in the central province of Quang Tri.

The bomb, identified as an MK82 left from the war, was found by a resident while she was fishing in a stream in Dan Hoa commune, about 20 metres from National Highway 12A. She immediately reported the discovery to local authorities, who secured the site and contacted relevant agencies.

MAG’s mobile response team quickly arrived to assess the situation. Experts confirmed the bomb had a lethal radius of about 1.5 kilometres. After a thorough evaluation, the team safely moved the bomb to a designated area for controlled detonation.

According to Commander of the commune Military Command Dinh Luong, unexploded ordnance continues to pose a threat in the locality. He noted that MAG alone has safely handled more than ten large bombs found in the commune in recent years.

Quang Tri is among the provinces most heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance from wartime in Vietnam. Landmines and bombs have claimed over 3,430 lives and injured more than 5,100 people since the war ended in 1975./.

VNA/VNP

