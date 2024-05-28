Vietnam's Top 10 Friendliest Destinations in 2024

Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Leading world digital travel brand, Booking.com, has recently announced the top 10 friendliest destinations in Vietnam as part of its 12th edition of the annual Traveller Review Awards.

Hoi An, Phong Nha, and Ninh Binh were ranked as the top three welcoming destinations in Vietnam in 2024. Notably, hotels lead the way in terms of friendliness towards travelers in Vietnam, with apartments and homestays following closely in second and third positions.

Booking.com's National Director for Vietnam, Varun Grover, emphasized that this award acknowledges the efforts of 1.48 million tourism partners across 221 countries and territories worldwide, including 11,360 accommodation establishments in Vietnam. The rankings are based on 309 million authentic reviews from experts and travelers alike.

The list of the friendliest destinations in Vietnam in 2024 encompasses a diverse range of locales, from stunning beaches to serene mountainous areas. Whether one is a culinary enthusiast, a beach lover, or a nature enthusiast, travelers can comfortably explore and experience the warm hospitality of these destinations.

Following Hoi An, Phong Nha, and Ninh Binh, the ranking includes Cao Bang, Phu Quoc, Ha Giang, Ha Long, Da Lat, Tuy Hoa, and Nha Trang. At the 11th annual Traveller Review Awards in 2023, Phong Nha claimed the top spot, securing the title of the friendliest destination in Vietnam. While, Ninh Binh was the only representative from Vietnam on the top 10 friendliest destinations worldwide for 2023, ranking seventh.

 Varun Grover said that the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards serve as a means to honor partners, who strive to create exceptional experiences for customers and recognize their vital role in facilitating easier global exploration for all. 

Hoi An - A UNESCO World Heritage Site and Creative City. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Phong Nha Tourist Boat Pier, is the main gateway to Phong Nha Cave, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in central Vietnam. Photo: VNA
Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy Commune, Cao Bang District, Cao Bang Province. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Lotus season in Ninh Binh. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP
Part of Phu Quoc United Center in Phu Quoc, Kien Giang. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

The blooming white plum fields in Tat Nga commune, Meo Vac district, Ha Giang provinc. Photo: Nam Thai/VNA

Ha Long Bay was first recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1994 for its outstanding aesthetic value. It is a stunning bay composed of thousands of limestone islands of various shapes and sizes, earning it the title of one of the five most beautiful bays on the planet. Photo: VNP
Exploring Da Lat on electric-carriages. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
Nghinh Phong Tower Square is a prominent landmark and popular tourist destination in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province. Photo: Xuan Trieu/VNA
Part of Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

 

